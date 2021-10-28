SSC CHSL 2021 Tier 1 results announced
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 (SSC CHSL 2021) results on Wednesday, 27 October 2021.
The CHSL Tier 1 examination was conducted between 12 April 2021 and 19 April 2021 and then later between 4 August 2021 and 12 August 2021 in a computer-based mode of examination at different centres throughout the country.
The CHSL Tier 2 examination 2021, on the other hand, is tentatively scheduled to be held on 9 January 2022. Candidates who are sitting for the tier 2 examinations can check the regional websites of SSC in a few days to download their CHSL tier 2 admit cards.
If candidates face any difficulty in downloading their CHSL admit cards, they must contact the concerned regional office as soon as possible.
This is so because it is the candidates who are responsible for downloading their respective admit cards properly. Hence, all candidates are advised to check and download their CHSL 2021 admit cards at the earliest.
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Navigate to the results page on the homepage.
Click on the link that reads 'CHSL 2021 Tier 1 results'
You shall be redirected to a new page containing a pdf of all the results.
Click on it and your SSC CHSL 2021 result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to head to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
