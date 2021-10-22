SSC CPO SI 2021: Final Answer Key Released

SSC CPO SI 2021 question paper and final answer key has been released by SSC
The SSC CPO SI 2021 answer key for Paper 2 Sub Inspector post in Delhi Police has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, 21 October 2021.
All candidates who sat for the exam can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and download their respective answer keys.
Candidates must note that the time window to raise any objections pertaining to the answer key has been closed. Hence, candidates should consider this answer key as their final SSC CPO SI 2021 answer key.
For the convenience of candidates, the question paper has also been released along with SSC CPO SI answer key by the commission.
SSC has also advised all the candidates to must take a printout of their respective answer keys within 30 days of the final key being released. This is because the last date to download the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 answer key is 20 November 2021 at 06:00 pm, post which no candidate shall be allowed to download their answer keys.
Candidates must note that the SSC released the SSC CO SI Paper 2 marks on 19 October 2021. Candidates who have qualified in SSC CPO SI Paper 2 will be called for detailed medical exams starting from 18 October 2021 to 30 October 2021 at different exam centres across the country.
For more details, please check ssc.nic.in.
