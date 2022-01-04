SSC CHSL 2020-21: Tier 1 Revised Result Declared on ssc.nic.in

Additionally, according to a new notification, it is on the basis of the revised results of SSC CHSL tier 1 that candidates will be chosen for the Tier 2 examination.

Initially, a total of 45,000 candidates were shortlisted in the SSC CHSL 2020-21 tier 1 exam. The old result of SSC CHSL 2020-21 was released on 27 October 2021. However, post this, SSC corrected the errors in answer keys and result and has now released the updated list of results.