SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2024: How to Apply Online for 17727 Posts?

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in different divisions through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application through the official website at ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is 24 July 2024.

According to the SSC CGL notification 2024 PDF, a total of 17727 tentative vacancies are available for different posts. The final number of vacancies will be revealed in the due course of time based on the merit-cum preferences of candidates. Let us check out the eligibility, age limit, number of posts, examination date, age relaxation, and steps to apply below.