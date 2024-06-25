SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2024: How to Apply Online for 17727 Posts?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2024: How to Apply Online for 17727 Posts?

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 started for 17727 Group b and Group c posts at ssc.gov.in. Check notification PDF here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Updated:

|

(Photo: iStock)

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Group B and Group C posts in different divisions through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application through the official website at ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is 24 July 2024.

According to the SSC CGL notification 2024 PDF, a total of 17727 tentative vacancies are available for different posts. The final number of vacancies will be revealed in the due course of time based on the merit-cum preferences of candidates. Let us check out the eligibility, age limit, number of posts, examination date, age relaxation, and steps to apply below.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Start Date of Online Applications

The online application process for SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 started from Monday, 24 June 2024.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Last Date of Online Applications

The online application process for SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 will end on 24 July at 11 pm.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 Schedule: Important Dates

Last Date of Fee Submission: 25 July 2024 till 11 pm.

Application Form Correction Window: 10 to 11 August 2024 till 11 pm.

Tier-I CBT Examination Date (Tentative): September to October 2024.

Tier-II CBT Examination Date (Tentative): December 2024.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Number and Types of Posts

According to the official notification, approximately 17727 Group b and Group c posts are available in different divisions, ministries, and departments. Some of these include the following.

  • Assistant Officer

  • Inspector

  • Sub Inspector

  • Executive Assistant

  • Research Assistant

  • Divisional Accountant

  • Junior Statistical Officer

  • Auditor

  • Accountant

  • Postal Assistant

  • Senior Administrative Assistant

  • Tax Assistant

  • Sub-Inspector

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Nationality/Citizenship

Citizens of following countries can apply for the SSC CGL posts 2024.

  • India

  • Nepal

  • Bhutan

  • A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The age limit varies for different posts under SSC CGL Recruitment 2024. However, the overall age limit is between 18 to 32 years for all posts.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Age Relaxation 

The age relaxation for different categories is as follows.

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD (Unreserved): 10 years

PwBD (OBC): 13 years

PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date.

For complete list of age relaxation, go through the official notification.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

All the candidates who wish to apply for SSC CGL Group b and Group c posts must have completed a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates except women, SC, ST, PwBD and ESM who are exempted from the fee submission. The application fee can be paid only through BHIM UPI, Net Banking Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply Online 

Follow below steps to apply for different posts under SSC CGL Recruitment 2024.

  • Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for SSC CGL Recruitment 2024 for Group B and Group C Posts.

  • Register as a new candidate and generate a One-Time Registration.

  • Submit the OTR and an application form will open.

  • Enter all the required details in the examination form.

  • Capture your photograph through the application module.

  • Upload your signature.

  • Upload documents, if required.

  • Preview your application form to check for any errors.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Published: 25 Jun 2024,11:43 AM IST

