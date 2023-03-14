SSC CGL Exam 2023 Notification to be Released on April 1 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2023 examination to be held in June or July 2023
(Photo: The Quint)
The notification and application for SSC CGL 2023 will be released on 1 April 2023. The Commission will activate the SSC CGL 2023 application link after releasing the official notification under the login in the exam dashboard.
The candidates who wish to appear for the SSC CGL 2023 exam must read the notification carefully to know the SSC CGL 2023 eligibility criteria and fill out the applications as mentioned in the official notification. The last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 will be May 1. The SSC CGL 2023 exam is expected to be conducted in June-July 2023. The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the tentative SSC CGL Tier 2 exam answer key soon.
The SSC CGL 2023 notification will help the students know about all the rules, regulations and specifications for the SSC CGL 2023 applications.
As per the recent notification by the Commission, the candidates need to check the new and revised exam pattern for better score. The Commission introduced General Awareness and Computer Knowledge in the SSC CGL Tier 2. The Commission also included the skill test in Tier 2 that is conducted separately.
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
You will have to enter your registration number and password to login
Enter all the details in the SSC CGL application form.
You will have to upload scanned images of photos and signatures and other important documents.
Review the SSC application and click on the Submit button.
Pay the application fee of INR 100 in online or offline mode.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)