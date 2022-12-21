SSC CGL 2021 Tier III Result Released on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Check List Here

Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2021 tier III result at ssc.nic.in. Image used for representative purposes.
The SSC CGLE 2021 Tier III result has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) yesterday, 20 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam and wish to check the result can login on the official website at ssc.nic.in and check the list of qualified candidates for Skill Test/Document Verification (DV).
Staff Selection Commission has already declared the result of CGLE (Tier-II) exam on 15 October 2022. The shortlisted candidates will appear for the Tier-III Examination from 4 January 2023 to 5 January 2023.
The official result notice read as follows, “Based on the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification/Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).”
The list of students who can appear for document verification has also been released along with the cut-off marks. The SSC CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts like Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.
List of qualified candidates for the post of AAOs in Tier III: 2570.
List of qualified candidates for the post of JSO: 504.
List of qualified candidates for the post of SI Grade-II: 2448.
List of qualified candidates for the post requiring CPT: 7197.
List of qualified candidates for the post other than those mentioned in previous lists (including DEST): 22203.
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Result tab
Click on Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-III), 2021 result
A pdf will appear on the screen
You can check the result carefully and download it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)