SSB Constable, Head Constable Results 2024 Out: How to Check at ssbrectt.gov.in?

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the results for the Head Constable (Electrician) and Constable (non-GD) posts. Candidates who applied for these positions can check their selection status for document verification (DV), detailed medical examination (DME), and review medical examination (RME) on the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.
The results are available in a PDF, containing the names, roll numbers, post names, and other relevant details of the shortlisted candidates. The SSB has shortlisted candidates for various positions, including Constable (Carpenter), Constable (Driver), Constable (Tailor), Constable (Gardener), Constable (Cobbler), Constable (Veterinary), Constable (Washerman- Male), Constable (Barber- Male), Constable (Safaiwala- Male), Constable (Cook- Male), Constable (Cook- Female), Constable (Water Carrier- Male).
Visit the official website at ssbrectt.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct result link that reads as 'Shortlisted for DME-RME:- List of Candidates shortlisted for DV/DME/RME for the post of Head Constable(Electrician)-2023 and List of Candidates shortlisted for DME/RME for the post of Constables(Carpenter, Driver, Tailor, Gardner, Cobbler, Veterinary, Washerman(Male), Barber(Male), Safaiwala(Male), Cook(Male), Cook(Female) and Water Carrier(Male))-2023’.
A result PDF will be displayed.
Your result will be available anywhere from Annexures A to M.
Go to the result page.
Check your selection status for DV/DME/RME.
If your name and roll number are mentioned, and there is a tick mark (✓), you have been selected for these rounds.
Download, save, and print your result page for future reference.
