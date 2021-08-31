SNAP 2021 Registration Process Begins: Here's How to Apply

Apply for SNAP2021 on snaptest.org
(Photo: The Quint)
Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune, on Tuesday, 31 August, commenced the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), 2021.
Candidates can register on SNAP's official website: snaptest.org.
Last date to apply for SNAP 2021: 27 November 2021
Last date to pay registration fee: 27 November 2021
SNAP 2021 admit card to release on: 4 December 2021
SNAP 2021 exam dates: 19 December 2021 (Sunday), 8 January 2022 (Saturday), and 16 January 2022 (Sunday)
Visit SNAP's official website: snaptest.org
Click on registration link
Enter your details and register
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Candidates applying for SNAP 2021 are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,950.
Candidates applying for SNAP should have done their graduation from a recognised university, and must have obtained a minimum of 50 percent of marks or equivalent grade. Scheduled caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates should have scored at least 45 percent marks in order to be eligible. Candidates appearing for final exams can also apply for SNAP.
All candidates must note, that eligibility criteria varies for different MBA courses. For more details about it, check snaptest.org.
SNAP is an entrance test conducted by Symbiosis International University for admission to its 26 MBA programmes offered by 16 Symbiosis Institutes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 31 Aug 2021,05:43 PM IST