‘Situation Unsuitable to Reopen Schools’: Maharashtra Edu Minister

Schools have been shut in the state since March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown. The Quint Image used for representation only. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) Education Schools have been shut in the state since March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday, 6 October, said that in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, it is not appropriate to allow the start of physical classes in schools and colleges.

“We have also directed educational institutions to avoid the collection of development fees from students as there have been no physical classes,” he said.

In recent ‘Unlock' guidelines issued by the state government, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutes will remain closed. However, commercial activities, with adherence to COVID-19 health and safety norms, have been allowed to reopen. The Centre on 30 September also issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ which say that state and UT governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October, in a graded manner.

States which have permitted the reopening of schools, students are required to bring a written consent from their parents. According to the guidelines, attendance cannot be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent. The guidelines also state that Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental work will be permitted to open from 15 October Schools and colleges have been shut across the country since 16 March in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown.