Schools in Tripura to Reopen for Classes 9-12 From 5 October

Following Assam, Madhya Pradesh and a few other states, schools in Tripura will reopen partially for classes 9 to 12 from 5 October 2020, the state’s Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has said, news agency PTI has reported. According to the report, Minister Nath said that students of the said classes will be allowed in schools only if they bring along a written consent from their parents.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by Minister Nath, which included the “vice-chancellors of Tripura Central University and Maharaja Bir Bikram State University, directors of Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Departments, and other officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting.”

Minister Nath said that the Union Ministry of Education has issued detailed guidelines and SOPs for partial reopening of schools from 21 September, following which ten states across the country have already reopened schools. The minister said that around 50 percent of teachers would attend schools on a rotational basis, while adding that schools for the rest of the classes will be reopened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation. (With inputs from PTI.)