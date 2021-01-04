Schools, Colleges Reopen in Pune, Nagpur, Puducherry & Bihar Today

After a gap of several months and complying to COVID-19 guidelines, schools and colleges reopened in Bihar, Puducherry, Pune and Nagpur on Monday, 4 January.
While Pune, Nagpur, and Bihar will hold regular classes for only upper primary classes, Puducherry will open schools for all students of Classes 1 to 12.
In Puducherry, all schools, including privately managed institutions, will reopen after remaining shut for over nine months.
The Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education of Puducherry in a statement said schools reopening would have a half-day session from 10 am to 1 pm in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to start with. Full-day working of schools will be restored on 18 January and classes will be held with strict adherence to safety norms.
Nagpur Municipal Corporation will also reopen its schools for class 9-12.
Bihar will reopen its schools for Classes 9 to 12. Final-year students and research students will be allowed to attend colleges. Apart from the schools, the Bihar government has also allowed reopening of coaching institutes, medical, engineering and other degree colleges to reopen. The classes will commence at 50 percent of the total strength.
Schools in Pune are reopening today for classes 9-12 with COVID-19 restrictions. All teachers and staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and carry its negative report on Day 1 to be allowed within the school and college premises.
In rural parts of Pune district, schools for class 9-12 had been reopened from 23 November in keeping with the state government's directives.
