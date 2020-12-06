Schools in MP Shut Till 31 March, No Exams for Classes 1 to 8

In what may sound like music to the ears of many a student in Madhya Pradesh, schools in the state will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till 31 March next year, Chief Minister Shviraj Chouhan said on Friday, 4 December, reported news agency PTI.

In addition to this, Chief Minister Chouhan also said that no tests or exams would be conducted for students from classes 1 to 8, who would instead be evaluated on the basis of project work.