Schools in MP Shut Till 31 March, No Exams for Classes 1 to 8

In what may sound like music to the ears of many a student in Madhya Pradesh, schools in the state will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 till 31 March next year, Chief Minister Shviraj Chouhan said on Friday, 4 December, reported news agency PTI.
In addition to this, Chief Minister Chouhan also said that no tests or exams would be conducted for students from classes 1 to 8, who would instead be evaluated on the basis of project work.
But while students of classes 1 to 8 can rejoice, classes would resume for those appearing for board exam in classes 9 and 12, in strict adherence to all social distancing norms, the Chief Minister said.
In addition to this, students of classes 9 and 11 would be called to school once or twice a week. Earlier the schools in the state had reopened partially for classes 9 to 12 with limited students.
Published: undefined