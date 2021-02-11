11% Class 4 Students Forgot to Read Clock After Pandemic: Study 

The coronavirus pandemic that shut schools across the country for nearly nine months has not only deprived children of education, but also made many forget basic mathematics and reading skills to the extent that about 11 percent students in Class 3 have “lost the ability to read the time correctly from a clock,” reveals a study conducted by the Azim Premji Foundation.

Titled Loss of Learning During the Pandemic, the report is based on a study that was conducted in January 2020, covering over 16,000 students across 1,137 schools in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Startling as they are, the findings come at a time when several reports have indicated that 27 to 80 percent had no access to online classes, due to an absolute lack of smartphones and other devices.