FAQ: Which States Have Reopened Schools in January 2021? 

Pinning their hopes on a speedy rollout of vaccines against coronavirus in India, schools in a number of states have opened in the first week of January 2020, while a few others have decided to follow suit in the next couple of days.
Here’s a look at which states have decided to open schools in January along with states that have still not decided on how and when schools would be reopened.
Maharashtra: While schools in Mumbai have been asked to stay shut till 15 January, schools in the districts of Pune and Aurangabad have opened for Classes 9 to 12 from 4 January 2021.
Minister Gaikwad also added that while schools in several districts have been reopened for Classes 9 to 12, the government is considering whether students from Classes 5-8 can return to schools.
Punjab: Following feedback from parents, the state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 5 to 12 from 7 January. Schools would follow a 10 am to 3 pm schedule and have been asked to strictly follow all COVID-related health protocols.
Karnataka: Around 50 teachers have tested positive for coronavirus in the state after schools in Karnataka reopened from 1 January. Consequently, affected schools in Belagavi, Chitradurga, Vijayapura and Chikkamagaluru districts have been shut temporarily.
Bihar: After remaining shut for almost nine months, schools in Bihar have reopened for Classes 9 to 12 with only 50 percent capacity. While wearing of masks and social distancing is compulsory, morning assembly sessions and game periods have been removed to avoid the spread of infection.
Assam: After reopening schools for Classe 6 and above in November, schools in Assam have reopened their doors for students from nursery to Class 5 from 1 January 2021. While Classes 8, 10 and 11 have been asked to attend classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Classes 6, 7, 9 and 12 have been asked to come to school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Rajasthan: Schools in the desert state will reopen from 18 January for Classes 9 to 12 with only 50 percent capacity.
While schools in the states mentioned above chose the new year to reopen their gates for students, those studying in West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Odisha haven’t been as lucky.
West Bengal: While the state’s education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that Class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will be held in June, there’s no official word on when schools in the state will reopen.
Delhi: Schools in Delhi have been shut since the lockdown was announced in March and so far, the government has not indicated when and how they would be opened. Meanwhile, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the government is ‘brainstorming’ how schools can be opened, especially for board classes.
Tamil Nadu & Odisha: While the Tamil Nadu government has said that schools in the state would only be opened after receiving suggestions from parents and students, the Federation of Private Schools in Odisha has urged the government to reopen institutions from 1 February.
