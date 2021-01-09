Odisha Resumes Schools for Classes 10, 12 in View of Board Exams

The Odisha government, on Friday, 8 January, decided to reopen schools for the students of classes 10 and 12, as they will soon be appearing for their board examinations. Schools were reopened after a gap of around nine months and will function with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, reported PTI, quoting a senior state government official.
The administration has taken precautions like arranging seats with suitable spaces between them, which will conform to social distancing norms. Everyone entering the school campuses will have to use face masks and hand sanitisers. Teachers have been given a goal to complete the syllabus of their respective subjects in 100 days. The syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent.
Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, also announced that classes will be conducted on Saturdays and Sundays as well, with not more that 20-25 students.
The official further told PTI that the government has directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to organise regular heath check-ups at schools.
Published: 09 Jan 2021,03:11 PM IST