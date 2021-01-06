Rajasthan Schools, Colleges to Resume Classes from 18 January

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 5 January, announced that schools and colleges in the state will reopen from 18 January. Schools will only resume for Class 9-12 students and only final-year college students will be allowed to attend physical classes, reported PTI.

According to the report, government training institutes and coaching academies have also been included in the list of education institutions which can resume operations from 18 January.

However, medical, dental, nursing, and paramedical colleges have been asked to resume operations from 11 January, taking into account COVID-19 safety and health guidelines provided by the Centre and the state government. Student are required to adhere to health protocols such as maintaining social distance, using face masks and carrying hand sanitisers.