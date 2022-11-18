RRB NTPC Final Result: Dates for Levels 2, 3, 4, and 5 Out on rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the result dates for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC 2019) yesterday, 17 November 2022. RRB NTPC exam 2022 was held for filling various posts at zonal railways and production units of Indian Railways for nearly 4 years. There were around 35,208 vacant posts.

The candidates who had appeared for the RRB NTPC level 2, 3, and 4 exams can visit the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in to check the results. RRB NTPC level 5 results are expected to be out in the third week of November. The results for Levels 3 and 4 will be out on the fourth and second week of January 2023. The results for level 2 can be expected by the second week of February 2023.