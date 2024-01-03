RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Bar & More for 2,250 Constable, SI Posts

RPF Recruitment 2024 for 2250 Constable and SI Posts. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
RPF Recruitment 2024 for Constable and SI Posts: The Railways Recruitment Board has issued an official notification regarding the recruitment of constables (Exe.) and sub-inspectors (Exe.) in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) on the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must thoroughly go through the notification PDF before applying for various RPF constable and SI posts. Let us check out the RPF Recruitment 2024 date, eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, application fee, exam date, and steps to apply below.
The RPF Recruitment 2024 for Constable and SI posts aims to fulfill a total of 2,250 posts, including 2,000 constables and 250 sub-inspectors. Out of all these vacancies, 10 percent are reserved for ex-servicemen and 15 percent for women candidates.
The age limit for candidates applying for Sub-inspector (Exe.) posts is 20 to 25 years. Candidates applying for Constable (Exe.) posts have an age limit of 18 to 25 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be given some age relaxation as per the rules of Railways Recruitment Board.
Candidates applying for sub-inspector posts must have completed graduation from a well recognised board or institution. A 10th pass or equivalent degree from a recognised board is required for candidates who will apply for constable posts.
Candidates have to go through a computer based test (CBT) in order to qualify the first round of the recruitment process. The examination will be graduation level for sub-inspector posts and matriculation level for Constable posts. All the candidates have to score at least 35 percent to qualify the CBT except SC and ST candidates for which the qualifying score is 30 percent.
The selection of candidates applying for RPF SI and Constable posts 2024 will be done in following three phases.
Phase 1: The Phase 1 examination will be a CBT and it will be held by the Railways Recruitment Board.
Phase 2: The Railways Protection Force (RPF) will take the phase 2 exam, which includes PET (physical efficiency test) and PMT (physical measurement test).
Phase 3: Candidates who will qualify the first two phases of the examination will be eligible for phase 3, which includes document verification process held by RPF.
