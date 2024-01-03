RPF Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Age Bar & More for 2,250 Constable, SI Posts

The selection of candidates applying for RPF SI and Constable posts 2024 will be done in following three phases.

Phase 1: The Phase 1 examination will be a CBT and it will be held by the Railways Recruitment Board.

Phase 2: The Railways Protection Force (RPF) will take the phase 2 exam, which includes PET (physical efficiency test) and PMT (physical measurement test).

Phase 3: Candidates who will qualify the first two phases of the examination will be eligible for phase 3, which includes document verification process held by RPF.