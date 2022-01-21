Republic Day Parade Toned Down Amid COVID Spike: What's on Agenda?

This year’s Republic Day parade on 26 January at New Delhi’s Rajpath, will be tuned down in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photo: The Quint)
This year's Republic Day parade on 26 January at New Delhi’s Rajpath will be a low-key event in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to that of last year, the seating capacities and invitation of foreign dignitaries will be cut down.
How many people will be permitted? What are the COVID-19 protocols? Here is all you need to know:
How many people are permitted?
Senior officials on 18 January, Tuesday, told The Indian Express that it is likely that only 5,000 to 8,000 people will be permitted this year.
Earlier until last week, preparations were being made to accommodate 24,000 people.
Are foreign dignitaries invited?
Like last year, no foreign dignitary will be invited as a chief guest.
Will children be allowed to attend the Republic Day parade?
Children aged 15 years or more will be allowed to attend the parade.
What COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the parade?
COVID-19 protocols will be followed strictly and the following are made compulsory:
Masks
Thermal check
Double-vaccination certificate
What if anyone is found to be symptomatic during the thermal check?
If any attendee has even mild temperature, they will not be allowed to enter.
Further, COVID-19 boots are set up at the entrances, where the symptomatic attendees will be isolated.
When will the parade take place?
The Republic Day parade will begin with a delay of 30 minutes and will commence at 10:30 am.
This is done to avoid the fog predicted in the weather forecast.
Which states and Union Territories (UTs) will put a display of their tableaux at the parade?
The following states and UTs will put a display of their tableaux:
Arunachal Pradesh
Chhattisgarh
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Karnataka
Meghalaya
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
(Inputs from The Indian Express.)