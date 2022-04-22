RBI Assistant Prelims Results 2022 Released on Opportunities.rbi.org.in

The results for RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 has been released on opportunities.rbi.org.in
The Reserve Bank of India released the list of selected candidates who qualified for the RBI Assistant prelims exams 2022. The list was released on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in on 21 April 2022.
The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was conducted on 26 and 27 March 2022 and the organisation has released the roll numbers on the list depending on the location of the candidates.
The selected candidates will now appear for the Main Exams which will be conducted on 8 May 2022.
Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, go to the 'result' section.
Click on the link that reads, 'Result of online Preliminary examination held on March 26 & 27, 2022 for Recruitment of Assistant- PY 2021.'
Then click on 'Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates.'
You can then download the RBI Assistant result in PDF form.
Search for the city you applied for.
Check the roll number under the specific city.
Take a printout for future use.
The RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022 will be conducted on 8 May 2022 in different locations across India. The exam will be held in online mode and the link for downloading the admit cards will be available soon.
The admit cards for the RBI Assistant Mains exam 2022 will be available on the official website. The official notice on the website reads, "The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters The link for downloading Admission Letters, Information Handout for Main examination, Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form for PwBD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website."
