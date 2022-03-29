RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 300+ Grade B Officers

The Application window is open for RBI recruitment 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Mumbai has started the recruitment process and has opened applications for Grade B officers' posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at rbi.org.in.
The candidates must know that the application window will be open till 6 PM on 18 April 2022. As per reports, phase I exams will be held on 28 May 2022 and phase II exams will be conducted on 25 June 2022.
Online application starting date- 28 March 2022
Last date to apply- 18 April 2022
Last date to pay the Application fee- 18 April 2022
Phase I exam- 28 May 2022 to 6 August 2022
Phase II written exam- 25 June 2022
Phase I - Paper I Grade B DR- DEPR/ DSIM- 2 July 2022
Phase II/ Paper-II and III online exam- 6 August 2022
Online written exam for Asst. Manager- 21 May 2022
Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General l- 238
Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31
Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25
Assistant Manager (Rajya Sabha)- 6
Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security)- 3
As per the reports, interested candidates can visit the official website of RBI to check the details regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, etc.
