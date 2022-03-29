RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 300+ Grade B Officers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Mumbai has started the recruitment process and has opened applications for Grade B officers' posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at rbi.org.in.

The candidates must know that the application window will be open till 6 PM on 18 April 2022. As per reports, phase I exams will be held on 28 May 2022 and phase II exams will be conducted on 25 June 2022.