How a British Woman Became India’s Top Educator: The Story of Rajni Kumar

Rajni Kumar, founder of The Springdales Schools, passed away on Thursday, 10 November 2022 at the age of 99. Born in England as Nancie Joyce Margaret Joneson on 5 March 1923, Kumar met Yudister Kumar while studying at the London School of Economics and fell in love. She followed him to India, when she was 23.

At the age of 25, she was asked by an Indian Army personnel to run a school for children of the Indian Army in Kasauli. In her memoir, Against the Wind: A Life's Journey, Kumar wrote that she was astonished when she was asked to run a school.

“Me? I said in astonishment. But I don’t know anything about running schools! I have run some classes for young workers in a factory as part of their extension education. But that is about all...” she wrote in her memoir.