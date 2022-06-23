Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website, Steps To Download

Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan, has released the admit card for exams for the courses of Pre BA, B.Ed/B.Sc, B.Ed, and Pre B.Ed.

Candidates can download the PTET Admit Card from the official website at ptetraj2022.org. The exam will be conducted on 3 July 2022 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

The candidates will have to enter their application number/challan number and roll number through the PTET Admit Card Link to download the admit card.

Let's learn more about the exam paper and the steps to download the PTET Admit Card 2022.