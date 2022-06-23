Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022 Released on Official Website, Steps To Download

Steps to download the Rajasthan PTET 2022 admit card.
Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan, has released the admit card for exams for the courses of Pre BA, B.Ed/B.Sc, B.Ed, and Pre B.Ed.
Candidates can download the PTET Admit Card from the official website at ptetraj2022.org. The exam will be conducted on 3 July 2022 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
The candidates will have to enter their application number/challan number and roll number through the PTET Admit Card Link to download the admit card.
Let's learn more about the exam paper and the steps to download the PTET Admit Card 2022.
The PTET exam will be held offline and OMR sheets will be provided to mark the answers. The paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions.
Each question will be of 3 marks from subjects like Mental Ability, Teaching attitude & Aptitude Test, General Awareness, and Language Proficiency (Hindi or English). There is no negative marking for the PTET exam paper and students will have 2 hours to solve the paper.
Visit the official website of PTET at ptetraj2022.org
Go to 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course' or 'Click Here for B.Ed 2 Year Course'
At the left corner of the homepage, find the link to download the admit card 'Download Admit Card'
Click on the link and enter your application number, date of birth, ID proof
Your admit card for PTET 2022 exam will be displayed on the screen.
As per the reports, this year, around 5,42,833 candidates have registered for the Rajasthan PTET exam while 5.46 lakh candidates had applied for the PTET exam in 2021.
