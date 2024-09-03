Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 For CBT Out On Official Website

The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment process is in progress. The Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination will fill 3578 Constable vacancies in the organization.

The physical measurement test (PMT) and physical standard test (PST) for the constable posts were held from December 28 to 30. The computer-based examination was held from June 14 to 16. The next step in the selection process will be the proficiency test, which will be held at a later date. The details of the proficiency test will be announced by the Rajasthan Police in the result notification for CBT.