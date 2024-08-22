IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Open Till 28 August

advertisement
The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the last date for applying for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) and specialist officers (SO) to fill 4,455 vacancies in 11 participating banks. The link for registration will remain active till 28 August 2024 on the IBPS official website at ibps.in.
Earlier the application process for PO and SO 2024 was scheduled to close on 21 August 2024. Candidates who have not applied for the posts yet should visit the official website to submit the application form.
To be eligible for the IBPS PO and SO 2024, candidates must be aged between 20 and 30 years. Individuals must have a graduate degree in the relevant discipline from an Indian government-approved university. They will also be required to have a basic understanding of computers and fluency in reading, writing, and speaking the official language of the state or UT in which they are applying.
The IBPS will hold a pre-examination training (PET) for PO in September 2024 and the online preliminary examination will be conducted in October 2024. The results will be announced by October/November 2024. Those who clear the PET will be next called for appearing for the mains exam which will be held in November 2024. For the IBPS SO exam, the preliminary exam will be held in November 2024 and the results will be out by December 2024. Those who clear the prelims will next be called for the mains exam which will take place in December and the results will be declared in January/ February.
