Rajasthan Board Class 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 Soon: How To Check RBSE Time Table

Rajasthan RBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet To Be Released Soon: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) is expected to release the 10 and 12th class date sheet soon on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Board 10, 12 Exam 2023 can download and check the RBSE Time Table by following the below mentioned easy and simple steps.

According to the RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta, the Rajasthan Board will officially issue the 10, 12 class date sheet this week.