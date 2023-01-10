Rajasthan Board Class 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 Soon: How To Check RBSE Time Table

Rajasthan RBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet will be out soon. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Rajasthan RBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet To Be Released Soon: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) or BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) is expected to release the 10 and 12th class date sheet soon on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Board 10, 12 Exam 2023 can download and check the RBSE Time Table by following the below mentioned easy and simple steps.
According to the RBSE Deputy Director, Rajendra Gupta, the Rajasthan Board will officially issue the 10, 12 class date sheet this week.
Students who are going to participate in the Rajasthan 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 must note down that they have to prepare the complete syllabus for the exam. There will be no relaxation in the RBSE 10,12 Syllabus like during the COVID time.
The RBSE 10, 12 Exam 2023 will be conducted in an offline mode. To know the latest and important details about the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023, check this space regularly. You can also follow the aforementioned official website.
Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search and click on the direct link for downloading the RBSE Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check the Rajasthan Board Time Table carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)