Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2023: When Will RBSE 10th Result Come?

Check the websites and steps to download the Rajasthan Board class 10 results 2023.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result Declared. Details Here.

RBSE 10th Result 2023 date and time: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce RBSE 10th Result 2023 today, on June 2 at 1 PM. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. 

The state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan are expected to announce the results via a press conference at Jaipur.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from 16 March to 11 April 2023. This year around 10 lakh 66 thousand and 300 candidates registered for the secondary and vocational examination.

How to Check RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result Via SMS?

  • Open the text message and type the RJ10Roll number and send it to 5676750 or 5623.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 10th Result On the App?

  • Go to Google Play Store on your Android device.

  • Search for "RBSE" and tap the magnifying glass icon.

  • Select and download the RBSE app in the search results.

  • The app will start downloading and installing automatically.

  • After the installation is complete, you can find the RBSE Class 10th Result 2023 app on the home screen or app drawer.

  • Enter credentials to login and check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023.

