PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Punjab Board Released the Results on 11 May

PSEB class 12 term1 results released on 11 May 2022, check the results on pseb.ac.in.
(Photo: iStock)
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the term 1 results for class 12 2022 on Wednesday, 11 May. The result is available to the schools and will be provided to the candidates by them.
The schools can check the class 12 result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the PSEB class 12 term 1 exams can collect the result from their respective schools.
The Punjab board had organised the class 12 term 1 exam from 13 December to 22 December 2021. The results for class 10 are expected to be announced this month.
Visit the official website of the Punjab Board at pseb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘Result’
Enter the required details to log in
The results for class 12 result will appear on the screen
Download the 12th result, and take a printout for further reference
Earlier, the Punjab Board announced the results for the class 5 board examinations 2022 on 6 May. The class 5 exam was held from 15 March to 23 March.
The class 10 and 12 term 2 exams will end on 23 May 2022. The term 2 exams will consist of short and long answer-type questions. Candidates can visit the official website for more updates.
