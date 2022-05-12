PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Punjab Board Released the Results on 11 May

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the term 1 results for class 12 2022 on Wednesday, 11 May. The result is available to the schools and will be provided to the candidates by them.

The schools can check the class 12 result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Students who appeared for the PSEB class 12 term 1 exams can collect the result from their respective schools.

The Punjab board had organised the class 12 term 1 exam from 13 December to 22 December 2021. The results for class 10 are expected to be announced this month.