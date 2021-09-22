Yogesh Singh Appointed as Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

According to NDTV, Yogesh Singh was formerly the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Technological University. Prior to that, he has served as the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, and as Dean of Information Technology at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, or IP University.



Professor Singh is also reportedly considered close to the RSS-backed teachers’ body Rashtriya Shikshan Mandal.