PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration To Commence Tomorrow

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration To Commence From 28 December 2021. Image used for representative purposes.
The registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 is set to commence from 28 December 2021. Interested students can register themselves on the official website of the government, at mygov.in.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 is an annual event that is conducted with the aim of interacting with students from across the country and addressing their queries. In 2021, it shall be hosted by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.
Interested students must note that this event is open only for students belonging to Classes 9 to 12. The parents of respective students are also invited to join the event.
However, students must also note that the registration process will commence from 28 December 2021, and continue till 20 January 2022. Hence, those who are interested must complete the online application in due time.
Moreover, while the date and time of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 are yet to be announced, it can be expected to be held somewhere in the month of February 2022, considering the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 students in many states are scheduled to be conducted in March 2022.
In 2020, the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, PM Modi encouraged students to do well during the examinations despite COVID-19 and also advised the parents of students to decrease the pressure on students to do well in exams.
In 2021, we are hoping PM Modi addresses the concerns of students regarding the board exams as well as sheds some light on the Omicron situation in the country.
It is expected that PM Modi might also discuss the vaccinations for children, between the age of 15 and 18 years since the vaccination drive is supposed to begin on 20 January 2022. This is so because a lot of children and parents may have concerns about the inoculation drive.
