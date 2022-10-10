OTET Registration 2022 Begins Today; Know About Exam Pattern & Steps to Apply

OTET registration begins from10 October, know about the exam pattern and application fee.
(Photo: iStock)
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha have begun the registration process for the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) today, 10 October 2022. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official website at bseodisha.ac.in
The candidates have to submit the OTET application form on 19 October 2022 and the candidate has to score at least 60% in the TET examination. The candidates from the SC, ST, SEBC/ OBC, and Physically Handicapped category will be considered TET pass if they score 50%. TET score will be considered during the recruitment process. Have a look at the important dates, steps to apply, and exam pattern as well.
OTET Registration starting date: 10 October 2022
OTET registration last date: 19 October 2022
Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Apply for OTET Registration 2022/”
You will have to enter the registration details to login using the system-generated id and password.
Then the candidates will have to fill up the OTET Application form.
Pay the application fee if required.
Submit the application form and take a printout for future use.
OTET exam will consist of two papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. The total time for each paper shall be 2½ hours.
Exam will be based on multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, there will be four option and one will be the correct answer among them.
The question papers in non-language subjects will be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English. The papers will be available in the following languages – Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.
Language-II subject shall be English for all candidates. This exam will have no negative marking.
Candidates from ST and SC category will have to pay Rs. 400
The candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs. 600