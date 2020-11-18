Online Learning Provides No Actual Education in India, Says Study

Online education is ineffective is providing any actual education in India, says a study conducted by Azim Premji University across 5 states, 26 districts and 1,522 schools. The study, titled “Myths of Online Education”, said that about 60 percent of the respondents who were enrolled in government schools said that they could not access online education. The study also found that lack of access to smartphones for individual or shared use was the most common reason for children not being able to attend online classes.

Impact on Students

It was noted that children with disabilities find it more difficult to participate in online classes. 90 percent of the teachers who work with children with disabilities said that their students could not attend online classes. 90 percent parents of students of government schools were also willing to send their children back to school, given that their safety is taken care of. 70 percent said that online classes were ineffective and did not help their child. More than 80 percent teachers said that they could not maintain an emotional connect with their students and 90 percent felt that no meaningful evaluation was possible in such a set-up.

Teachers Find It Difficult to Cope