In Limelight for Denying Entry to Rahul, Osmania University Has a Rich History

Hyderabad's century-old Osmania University was recently in the limelight after the varsity denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus and to hold a 'non-political' meeting with the students on 7 May.

The university's reported refusal triggered a row, with several Youth Congress leaders staging a protest at the Osmania University Arts College over the decision, while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students' associations affiliated with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised counter-protests.

However, this is not the first time that the public university has come in the eye of the storm. The seventh oldest university in India has a tumultuous history of activism and controversy.