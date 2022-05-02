Osmania University 'Refuses To Permit' Rahul Gandhi To Visit, Protests Break Out

One of India’s oldest universities, the Osmania University in Hyderabad, has refused to approve the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on campus for a ‘non-political’ event, which was scheduled for Saturday, 7 May.

Although the Osmania University Executive Council has not refused the permit officially, reports of the university’s decision has triggered a fury among students, some of whom moved the Telangana High Court the same day to urge the court to permit the Congress leader’s visit.

The university’s reported decision has led to protests on campus. Several Youth Congress leaders protested at the Osmania University Arts College on Saturday while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students’ associations affiliated with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) organised counter-protests.