Odisha TET Result 2023 Declared at bseodisha.ac.in: Steps To Check Scores Here

Odisha TET Result 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scores.
(Photo: iStock)
Odisha TET (OTET) Result 2023 Declared: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Results, along with the final answer keys on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.
Candidates who appeared in the Odisha TET Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the aforementioned website by using the login credentials like roll number and mobile number.
Candidates must note down that the OTET result 2023 and answer keys have been released for both Paper I and Paper II. This year, OTET Exam was conducted by the concerned officials on 1 July 2023.
Follow below steps to download the OTET 2023 results for both paper I and paper II.
Go to the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) Results.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like roll number and mobile number.
Hit the 'Find Results' option.
Your OTET 2023 Result will appear.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Go to the official website, bseodisha.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct links for OTET Paper 1 and OTET Paper 2 Answer Keys.
A PDF file will be displayed.
Check the answers carefully against all questions.
Calculate your OTET 2023 scores.
Download and print the answer keys for future use.
Direct Link for OTET Answer Key Paper I
