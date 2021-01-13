Odisha CM Waives Fees for Students Appearing in Board Exam

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday, 12 January announced that no fee will be charged from students appearing in the Matric examination which is scheduled to begin in the state from 3 May, PTI reported.

In the greater interest of the students, the state government decided to waive the fees for the annual examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. This step was also taken keeping in mind the adverse impact caused due to COVID-19 on the livelihood of the people across the state.

"The state government will bear Rs 27 crore on this account and more than 6 lakh students will be benefitted," the chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.