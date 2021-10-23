NTA Revises UGC NET 2021 Dates

UGC NET 2021 postponed to 20 November 2021.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2021 (UGC NET 2021) exam dates have been revised by the National Testing Agency.
The schedules for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles are the ones that have essentially been revised. This revised schedule was released by the NTA on 22 October 2021 on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
While the exam has been postponed several times owing to different reasons, this time it was mainly due to the overwhelming requests of candidates to postpone it to avoid a clash with other competitive exams in India.
The UGC NET 2021 exam is now scheduled to begin from 20 November 2021.
The exam shall be conducted in two sets. The first set shall continue between 20 November 2021 and 30 November 2021, while the second set shall begin on 1 December 2021 and continue till 5 December 2021.
Candidates must note that the release date of the UGC NET 2021 Admit card has not yet been announced.
However, the UGC NET 2021 admit card is one of the most important documents to be carried on the date of the exam. It shall contain all the necessary information pertaining to the exam such as date, timings and venue. If any candidate fails to produce it, he or she shall not be permitted to sit for the exam.
Hence, students must regularly check the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in for more updates on the release date of the UGC NET 2021 admit cards.
Candidates must also remember that they are free to contact the NTA Help Desk on 011-4075900 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in in case of any queries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)