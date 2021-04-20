UGC-NET Postponed Amid Sharp Surge in COVID-19 Cases

(Photo: IANS)
Amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) has been postponed.
The examination was originally slated to be held from 2 May to 17 May.
The revised dates of the examination will be announced later, at least 15 days in advance.
Announcing the decision, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, 20 April, said:
"Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam.”
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' also took to Twitter to say, “Announcement: Keeping in mind the safety and well-being of candidates and exam functionaries during COVID-19 outbreak, I have advised the National Teaching Academy, to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.”
India on Tuesday reported 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,761 fatalities and 1,54,761 discharges in 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,53,21,089 with 20,31,977 active cases and 1,80,530 deaths. The total recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 1,31,08,582.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined