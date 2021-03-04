UGC-NET 2021 Last Date Extended; Here’s How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for UGC-NET May 2021 examination to 9 March 2021. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The official notification reads, “It is hereby informed that the last date for submission of online application form, has been extended from 02 March 2021 to 09 March 2021, to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form. This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard.”