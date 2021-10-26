NTA Releases DUET Answer Key 2021 for MPhil, PhD; Raise Objections by 27 October

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 25 October released the provisional answer keys of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for admission in MPhil/ PhD programmes in the University of Delhi (DU).

NTA has also released question papers of MPhil/PhD and recorded responses of candidates along with answer keys.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download answer keys from NTA's official website: nta.ac.in.