NTA Opens NEET 2020 Application Correction Window till 30 Sept

Applications are reopened in view of the hardships faced by students in making corrections online amid the pandemic. The Quint NEET 2020 Application Form: The online window to make corrections to the NEET 2020 application will be available till 30 September on the official website: ntaneet.nic.in. | (Photo Courtesy: iStock Images) Education Applications are reopened in view of the hardships faced by students in making corrections online amid the pandemic.

The National testing Agency (NTA) has re-opened the application correction facility for NEET 2020 exam. The exam was held on 13 September and applications are reopened in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships faced by students in making corrections online. The online window to make corrections to the NEET 2020 application will be available till 30 September on the official website: ntaneet.nic.in. The corrections can be made in the particulars in the online application form — mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with disability, state code of eligibility and nationality.

How to Make Corrections in NEET 2020 Application Form

Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on NEET button

A new window will open, follow it

On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

According to an official NTA notice, this is the last chance for NEET 2020 candidates to make corrections to their application forms. “No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction provided to the candidates. The candidates may also note that the e-mails sent by them earlier for correction may/ may not have been accounted for in their application form. Hence, they are requested to verify their application form very carefully themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates,” read NTA statement. According to Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, around 85-90% candidates appeared for the NEET 2020 exam. A total of 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam.