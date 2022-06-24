NEET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Official Website, neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG admit card 2022 to release soon on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the 2022 NEET UG admit card soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG exam 2022 will be conducted by the NTA for students who want to get admission into different undergraduate (UG) medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BUMS, BAMS,BSMS, and so on.
The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA on Sunday, 17 July 2022. The NEET-UG 2022 examination will be conducted in an offline mode. The duration of the NEET-UG 2022 examination will be of 200 minutes and the timing will be from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time).
There has been no official update about the exact release date of NEET UG 2022 admit card. Considering the past records, the NEET (UG) admit card is generally released almost 15 days prior to the NEET UG examination. Therefore, it is likely that the admit card for the NEET-UG examination will be released around 30 June 2022 to 02 July 2022. Candidates should therefore keep checking the official website (neet.nta.nic.in) to stay updated.
The NEET UG 2022 admit card is about to release soon. Here is how to download the NEET 2022 UG admit card:
Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage look for recent notifications.
Click on the link 'download NEET (UG) 2022 admit card.'
Submit your login credentials including application number, password, and date of birth.
Verify the captcha, and hit on the submit button.
Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check the details and save your admit card. You should take a printout also for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)