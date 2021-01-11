NTA IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card to Release on 11 Jan: Check Details

The admit card for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA 2021 examination is likely to release on Monday, 11 January by National Testing Agency. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from the official website, iift.nta.nic.in.

Entrance test for IIFT MBA 2021 will be conducted on 24 January, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm.