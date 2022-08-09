CUET PG 2022: Exam Schedule Released by NTA, Important Details Here

CUET PG 2022: Check the exam date and schedule here.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG (Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate) Exam Schedule on its official website, cuet nta.nic.in. Candidates who have completed the CUET PG registration and application form can use their login details to check the exam schedule and the complete timetable from the website.
Now that the CUET PG Exam Schedule has been released on the site, candidates should expect the release of CUET PG Admit Card 2022 any time soon. Therefore, they should keep visiting the official website regularly to stay updated.
Following are some of the important and latest details about the CUET PG 2022 Exam:
CUET PG Exam Dates 2022: September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11.
CUET PG Exam Time and Shifts 2022: Two shifts – morning shift (10:00 am to 12:00 pm), evening shift (3:00 pm to 5:00 pm).
CUET PG Exam2022 Duration: 2 hours.
CUET PG 2022 – Mode of Exam: CBT (computer-based test).
CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Release Date: Awaited, likely soon.
CUET PG 2022 Advance City Intimation Release Date: Awaited, likely soon.
Candidates are advised to check the official website to get the complete details about the CUET PG paper-wise timetable, exam schedule, paper codes, and more.
