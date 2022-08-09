CUET PG 2022: Exam Schedule Released by NTA, Important Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG (Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate) Exam Schedule on its official website, cuet nta.nic.in. Candidates who have completed the CUET PG registration and application form can use their login details to check the exam schedule and the complete timetable from the website.

Now that the CUET PG Exam Schedule has been released on the site, candidates should expect the release of CUET PG Admit Card 2022 any time soon. Therefore, they should keep visiting the official website regularly to stay updated.