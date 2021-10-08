Childhood Interrupted: No School, Hard Labour in Store for Tribal Children

“One has to be careful when venturing into the jungle,” reflects 14-year-old Gurubari Munda, who has a thumb missing. Talking in her native Ho language, she recalls having spotted a bear at least once and elephants several times. She has been making regular visits to the jungle to chop firewood since returning from her ashramshala (residential school) last year.

It was during one of these visits earlier this year that her thumb was severed in an inept swing of the axe, only to be amputated, more ineptly, by a local quack. A few days later, her 46-year-old father, who made up to Rs 4,000 a month hunting pigs, deer, and rabbits, complained of chest pain and died undiagnosed.

Left to fend for herself and her six children, Gurubari’s 38-year-old mother Suru has set up a small handia (rice wine) shop outside their house in Raighati village of Odisha's Jajpur district. She makes about Rs 200 a day from this shop. And Gurubari continues to chop firewood despite the amputation, walks five kilometres to the local market, and sells it there to make between Rs 40 and Rs 100 a day.