MBBS Done Only Via Online Mode From China Not Recognised: India's Medical Body

The commission further cautioned prospective students about visa suspensions and strict travel restrictions put in place in China post the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," reads the official notice released by NMC.

Due to the above-mentioned restrictions, a large number of students – international and Indian – have not been able to return to China to resume their studies. "The Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online," the notice added.