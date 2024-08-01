CAT 2024 Registration Window Open At iimcat.ac.in; Eligibility & Other Details

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is just around the corner. The registration process for the exam has begun today and the last date to apply is 13 September 2024. Those who want to apply for the CAT 2024 can visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in to submit the application form.

CAT 2024 will be held in 170 cities across the country. The exam will take 120 minutes and consists of four sections. Candidates will be allotted 40 minutes to answer each section and the option of switching between sections will not be given. The entire duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.