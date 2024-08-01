CAT 2024 Registration Window Open At iimcat.ac.in; Eligibility & Other Details

advertisement
The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is just around the corner. The registration process for the exam has begun today and the last date to apply is 13 September 2024. Those who want to apply for the CAT 2024 can visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in to submit the application form.
CAT 2024 will be held in 170 cities across the country. The exam will take 120 minutes and consists of four sections. Candidates will be allotted 40 minutes to answer each section and the option of switching between sections will not be given. The entire duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.
It is mandatory for candidates to have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe candidates and Persons with Disability) to apply for the CAT 2024.
Those who are appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination or have completed the degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the test.
However, after getting selected through the test, the candidates will only be allowed to join the programme provisionally if they submit a document from the register/principal of the previous institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining a Bachelor's degree.
Apart from this, the application fee for the CAT 2024 exam is also for Rs 2,500 for non-IIM candidates and Rs 1,250 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Candidates can get more information related to the CAT 2024 exam and the eligibility criteria on the official website.
The last date to apply for the CAT 2024 exam is September 13, 2024. After this, the application window will be closed and the students will not be able to apply for the exam.
