New Amendment Allows Class 10 Students to Apply for CA Courses

The Institute of Charters Accounts of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 13 October, announced that it has received approval from the government to amend the current entry requirement for Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses. Under this approved amendment, Class 10 students will not be eligible to apply for foundational courses of the ICAI.
“The Institute has recently got the approval of Government of India for amending the Regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, which now enables a candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing Class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to Foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.
Candidates must note that there is no change in the ICAI registration fee.
Student has to register with the Board of Studies of the Institute on or before 1st day of January or 1st day of July for the examination to be held in the months of May/June or November/December, respectively. In other words, a four-months study period is required before appearing in Foundation Examination.
Student should have appeared in the Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination conducted by an examining body constituted by law in India or an examination recognised by the Central Government (or the State Government) as equivalent thereto (for the purpose of admission to graduation course).
