New Amendment Allows Class 10 Students to Apply for CA Courses

The Institute of Charters Accounts of India (ICAI) on Tuesday, 13 October, announced that it has received approval from the government to amend the current entry requirement for Chartered Accountancy (CA) courses. Under this approved amendment, Class 10 students will not be eligible to apply for foundational courses of the ICAI.

“The Institute has recently got the approval of Government of India for amending the Regulations 25E, 25F & 28F of Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, which now enables a candidate to provisionally register in the Foundation Course of ICAI after passing Class 10 examinations. However, provisional admission to Foundation course will only be regularised once the candidate clears class 12 exams,” said Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI.

Candidates must note that there is no change in the ICAI registration fee.