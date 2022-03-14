NETS 2022: Registrations Start for Shreshta Scheme, Read Full Details

NETS 2022 Registration begins on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the application process for National Entrance Test for SHRESHTA, NETS.
The online registration process is taking place on the official website - shreshta.nta.nic.in. Interested students from Class 9 and Class 11 can register themselves for the entrance examination.
The students who clear NETS 2022 will be shortlisted for the SHRESHTA 2022 scheme.
Interested students should note that the last date to register is 12 April 2022 up to 5 pm.
The application process for NETS 2022 formally began on 12 March 2022 and is scheduled to continue till 12 April 2022 up to 5 pm.
Students can update or rectify their details on the application form from 13 April to 15 April 2022 up to 5 pm. No corrections will be entertained after the mentioned date.
Students can keep checking the official website - shreshta.nta.nic.in. for updates.
The NETS 2022 examination is expected to be held on 7 May 2022. The exam duration will be for three hours that is from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Step 1: Visit the official website - shreshta.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Registration for SHRESHTA-2022' on the homepage.
Step 3: Complete the registration to get your login details.
Step 4: Enter your Application Form Number and Password to log in.
Step 5: The NETS 2022 Application Form will display on your screen.
Step 6: Fill in the form correctly and upload scanned copies of all the required documents.
Step 7: Pay the application fee.
Step 8: Submit the form after cross-checking all the details.
Step 9: Take a printout of the form.
