AISSEE Class 6 Result 2022 Released by NTA on Official Website: Details Here

The revised results for the Class 6 All India Sainik School Entrance Exam has been released after considerations in the gender category and the final answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AISSE results for Classes 6 and 9 on 9 March 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website, aisse.nta.nic.in. In order to log into the site, students must enter the application number and date of birth as mentioned on the form.

Students who clear the AISSEE entrance test will get admissions into Sainik schools according to the counselling norms set by the Sainik School Society.